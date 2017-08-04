No detention centres in Libya, just 'prisons' - UNHCR (2)

Brussels
04/08/2017
Brussels, August 4 - UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) special envoy for the Central Mediterranean route Vincent Cochetel told ANSA that migrant detention centres and camps in Libya are "just prisons, some controlled by the authorities, some by militants and traffickers" with "terrible conditions" to which all migrants who disembark on the Libyan coasts are subjected. "We can hope that one day there will be decent and open centres, but now they don't exist," Cochetel said. Cochetel also told ANSA that the Italian justice system must decide the fate of seized migrant rescue ship Iuventa, "based on the facts". Italian authorities seized the Iuventa, a Dutch-flagged ship operated by German NGO Jugend Rettet, this week after the Trapani prosecutor's office said its investigation into NGOs involved in migrant rescue operations found that traffickers had twice accompanied migrants as they boarded the ship.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà
di Alessandro Tumino
Incidente sulla SS 682,
muore un 22enne
di Attilio Sergio
Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cristiano Ronaldo
di Maurizio Licordari
Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile
di Ivan Pugliese
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online