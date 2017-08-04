Rome

Rome mayor Raggi appoints two more executive members (2)

Sources say Gatta taking public works, Castiglione housing

Rome mayor Raggi appoints two more executive members (2)

Rome, August 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has nominated two new members to her 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive in the city, sources said Friday. They are Margherita Gatta, who will be in charge of public works, and Rosalba Castiglione, the head of assets and housing policy, the sources said. The assets portfolio previously belonged to city budget chief Andrea Mazzillo. Relations between Mazzillo and Raggi have reportedly chilled after recent critical statements about too many people who live in northern Italy having a say in the administration that Mazzillo made in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica. Mazzillo said Tuesday that he was dropping the portfolios for city assets and housing after learning that Raggi was set to strip him of them. Raggi's administration has been hit by the resignation of several senior officials since it took power in the capital a year ago and faces many big problems, including those regarding trash company AMA and troubled public transport company ATAC. Rome prosecutors, meanwhile, have opening a probe into IPA, the pensions institute for city workers in the capital, after a petition from Raggi, sources said Friday. The petition regards alleged tax anomalies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà

Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente sulla SS 682, muore un 22enne

Incidente sulla SS 682,
muore un 22enne

di Attilio Sergio

Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cr7

Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cristiano Ronaldo

di Maurizio Licordari

Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile

Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile

di Ivan Pugliese

Cane impiccato durante la festa del paese

Cane impiccato durante la festa del paese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33