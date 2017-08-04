Italian growth consolidating - ISTAT (3)

Rome
Rome, August 4 - ISTAT said Friday that "economic growth in Italy is consolidating". In its monthly report on the economy, the national statistics agency reported that "the Italian economy benefits from the strengthening of the industry sector and of the labor market dynamics". "Consumer and business confidence is improving," ISTAT said. "The leading indicator keeps a positive trend". Last month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that expects Italian GDP to increase by 1.3% this year, 0.5 of a percentage point more than it predicted in April. It sees GDP growth of 1% in 2018, 0.2 of a point more than the previous forecast. Italian retail sales increased by 0.6% in June with respect to May and by 1.5% compared to the same time last year in value terms, ISTAT said on Friday. The year-on-year rise was the biggest since March 2016. However, the national statistics agency said sales were down 0.3% in the second quarter with respect to the first.
