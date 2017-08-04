Suspend constituent Vatican tells Venezuela govt (2)

Vatican City
04/08/2017
Vatican City, August 4 - The Holy See expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela in a statement on Friday. It called on the government to "avoid or suspend ongoing initiatives such as the new Constituent which, instead of favouring reconciliation and peace, foments a climate of tension and confrontation and puts the future at stake". "The Holy See reiterates its profound concern at the radicalization and worsening of the crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with the increase in deaths, injuries and detainments," the statement said. "The Holy Father, directly and via the Secretariat of State, is closely following the situation and its humanitarian, social, political, economic, and also spiritual implications, and assures his constant prayer for the country and all Venezuelans, while inviting faithful all over the world to pray intensely for this purpose".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà
di Alessandro Tumino
Incidente sulla SS 682,
muore un 22enne
di Attilio Sergio
Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cristiano Ronaldo
di Maurizio Licordari
Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile
di Ivan Pugliese
Donna morta,
6 medici indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online