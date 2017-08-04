Vatican City

Suspend constituent Vatican tells Venezuela govt (2)

Pope constantly praying says statement

Suspend constituent Vatican tells Venezuela govt (2)

Vatican City, August 4 - The Holy See expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela in a statement on Friday. It called on the government to "avoid or suspend ongoing initiatives such as the new Constituent which, instead of favouring reconciliation and peace, foments a climate of tension and confrontation and puts the future at stake". "The Holy See reiterates its profound concern at the radicalization and worsening of the crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with the increase in deaths, injuries and detainments," the statement said. "The Holy Father, directly and via the Secretariat of State, is closely following the situation and its humanitarian, social, political, economic, and also spiritual implications, and assures his constant prayer for the country and all Venezuelans, while inviting faithful all over the world to pray intensely for this purpose".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà

Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente sulla SS 682, muore un 22enne

Incidente sulla SS 682,
muore un 22enne

di Attilio Sergio

Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cr7

Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cristiano Ronaldo

di Maurizio Licordari

Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile

Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile

di Ivan Pugliese

Donna morta, 6 medici indagati

Donna morta,
6 medici indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33