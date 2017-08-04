Some 34.4 million Italians going on summer holiday (2)

Rome
04/08/2017
Rome, August 4 - Around 34.4 million people in Italy, children included, are taking a summer vacation this year, an increase of 3.2% with respect to 2016, hoteliers' association Federalberghi said on Friday. It said that this means 56.6% of the population were set to take, or have already taken, a vacation in the June-September period. The association said 78.6% of the holidaymakers are staying in Italy, with seaside resorts being the top destination. It added that Italian summer holidays will generate around 22 billion euros in business this year, up 2.2% on 2016. Federalberghi said that the number of people not taking even one day of holiday this summer was down to 24.2 million (24.4% of the population), compared to 27.5 million in 2016. In 55% of cases, those who stay home do so for economic reasons, while 18% go without a holiday due to family commitments and 16% because of health issues.
