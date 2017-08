Perceived heat hits 55 degrees in Campania

Rome, August 4 - Italy's record-breaking heat wave continued on Friday with perceived heat - the apparent temperature - reaching 55 degrees at Grazzanise, near the Campania city of Caserta, according to the Italian Air Force's website. The actual temperature was 35 degrees but the high humidity levels made it feel much hotter. Sardinia and Puglia are sizzling too. The apparent temperature at Marina di Ginosa, near Taranto, hit 50 degrees. In Sardinia, it climbed to 49 at Capo San Lorenzo, 48 at Decimomannu and 45 at Capofrasca.