Confiscated NGO ship Iuventa heading to Trapani

Rome
04/08/2017
Rome, August 4 - The Iuventa, a Dutch-flagged ship operated by German NGO Jugend Rettet that was confiscated at the Italian island of Lampedusa this week in relation to a probe into alleged aiding of illegal migration, was set to be taken to the Sicilian port of Trapani on Friday. Trapani prosecutors are investigating the case. Jugend Rettet has said it will appeal against the seizure of the ship and documents and computers aboard. Jugend Rettet was one of several NGOs involved in migrant rescues in the southern Mediterranean to refuse to sign a code of conduct at the interior ministry this week. Up to now, four NGOs have signed the code, which, among other things, bans them from entering Libyan territorial waters.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà
di Alessandro Tumino
Incidente sulla SS 682,
muore un 22enne
di Attilio Sergio
Il mega yacht e l'illusione di Cristiano Ronaldo
di Maurizio Licordari
Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile
di Ivan Pugliese
Donna morta,
6 medici indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online