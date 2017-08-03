Wrong not to defend national interests at EU - Renzi (2)

Cervia, August 3 - Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said the case of Fincantieri's scuppered takeover of French shipyard STX showed Italy was wrong not have have better protected its national interests at the EU level in the past. "When (French President Emmanuel) Macron pursues French interests, angering many of us here, we must be aware that other big European countries protect their national interests when they go to Brussels," Renzi said at a presentation for his new book Avanti (Forward). "Italy has not always done this job well, we were mistaken. "We on the left made mistakes many times, often using Europe to internal battles, and the right did that too".