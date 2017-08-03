Wrong not to defend national interests at EU - Renzi (2)

Cervia
03/08/2017
Cervia, August 3 - Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said the case of Fincantieri's scuppered takeover of French shipyard STX showed Italy was wrong not have have better protected its national interests at the EU level in the past. "When (French President Emmanuel) Macron pursues French interests, angering many of us here, we must be aware that other big European countries protect their national interests when they go to Brussels," Renzi said at a presentation for his new book Avanti (Forward). "Italy has not always done this job well, we were mistaken. "We on the left made mistakes many times, often using Europe to internal battles, and the right did that too".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Donna morta,
6 medici indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile
di Ivan Pugliese
Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online