Red alert for 26 cities as heat wave peaks

Rome, August 3 - The number of major Italian cities on the health ministry's maximum heat alert, red level three, moved up to 26 on Thursday. The record temperatures, with maximums in many areas above 40 degrees centigrade, are expected to continue until next week. The heat wave and a long rainless period have led to a drought that had hit most of the country and cost the agriculture sector billions. Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina has said that state of calamity is set to be declared in 11 Italian regions due to the ongoing drought - Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Calabria, Sicilia, Sardegna and the autonomous province of Trento. The heat has also contributed to wildfires in many areas, one of which claimed the life of an elderly woman near the central city of Teramo on Thursday. The #caldorecord (#recordheat) hashtag was a trend topper, with many commentators making light of the situation. "When it's hot, the Jehovah's witnesses are less interested in our salvation," wrote Saverio Giaculli.