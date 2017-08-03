NYT 'Disneyland on Sea' report alarmist-Venice association

Venice, August 3 - A member of a leading association representing Venetians warned against alarmism on Thursday after the New York Times published an article on the state of Venice, lamenting that the city was turning into a "Disneyland on the Sea". "It's right that a situation which is quite critical should be in the global media," said Matteo Secchi, the head of the Venessia.com association and website. "It's right to talk about Venice. But it's no good causing pointless alarmism. "It is necessary to have the correct knowledge to talk about Venice. "Sometimes it seems that those who are writing think you can get to Saint Mark's Square by car. "In Venice there is a society that does not want to die. "It should be stimulated, perhaps by involving the institutions to resolve the problems". Secchi's association and others were recently involved in removing from Venice bridges the 'love lockets' that couples attach to them and cleaning graffiti. His solution his simple. "Affordable houses are needed for the Venetians who want to stay and those who want to return and more services for citizens," Secchi said. "The city council has just received 110 million euros from the State. It would suffice to invest at least 10 million in housing to give some respite to the historic centre".