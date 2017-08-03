All NGOs should sign code - Avramopoulos (2)

Brussels, August 3 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told ANSA in an interview on Thursday that he wants all NGOs conducting migrant rescues in the Mediterranean to sign the Italian-drafted code of conduct for these operations. "I'm sorry that some NGOs decided not to sign the code of conduct," Avramopoulos said. "We must all work together to dismantle the traffickers' business model and avoid migrant deaths. This is why I again call on all the NGOs to join the initiative. "The broader the scale of our common work, the better the results on the ground will be". He also said that "return processing needs to be accelerated and the procedures need to be streamlined. "Part of the problem is also that once a person in Italy is told they have to return, if they are not detained, then they have no incentive to cooperate with the authorities anymore," Avramopoulos continued. He said that a law drafted by Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti was "a good step forward in this direction". "The Commission is ready to support Italy in implementing the changes needed," he said.