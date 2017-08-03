All NGOs should sign code - Avramopoulos

Brussels

Migrantion and Home Affairs Commissioner speaks to ANSA

Brussels, August 3 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told ANSA in an interview on Thursday that he wants all NGOs conducting migrant rescues in the Mediterranean to sign the Italian-drafted code of conduct for these operations. "I'm sorry that some NGOs decided not to sign the code of conduct," Avramopoulos said. "We must all work together to dismantle the traffickers' business model and avoid migrant deaths. This is why I again call on all the NGOs to join the initiative. The broader the scale of our common work, the better the results on the ground will be".

