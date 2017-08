M5S's Di Maio calls for NGO law 'at once'

Rome, August 3 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Thursday called for a law regulating NGO migrant rescues to be passed at once. "A law is needed, not a futile code of conduct," Di Maio said in a video posted on Facebook. "We presented one months ago and it foresees the presence of police on board NGO ships. The (ruling Democratic Party) PD has the numbers (in parliament) to have it voted on at once. If necessary, let's reopen parliament in August and approve it".