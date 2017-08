Ferrari SUV would be 'something else' - Marchionne

Turin, August 3 - Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne has said the glamour carmaker may one day produce a SUV-like vehicle, but stressed that, if it does, it will not be like anything else on the market. "It probably will happen, in Ferrari style," Marchionne told analysts on Wednesday, stressing that the model would not seek to compete with Porsche's Cayenne. "It would be a vehicle with SUV characteristics, a utility vehicle that make a broader use possible while maintain the characteristics of the brand. "Ferrari won't made excessive production (of it). "But we have to look at other models, occupy new spaces".