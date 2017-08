Drug dealer sets fire to bar after being told to leave

Milan, August 3 - A man was held by police on Thursday after allegedly setting light to a Milan bar with a number of people inside, sources said. The man, a Moroccan, took to arson at around 11.00 after reportedly being told to leave the bar because he did not want to pay for some drinks. The bar owner knew the man because he was a "drug dealer" and an "annoyance", sources said. No one was hurt.