'Italy nostalgic for Fascism' - Saif Gaddafi

Rome, August 3 - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar, has reported said that Italy is nostalgic for the Fascist period regarding the mission to support the Libyan coast guard. "Italy has nostalgia of Fascist colonialism, when the beaches of Tripoli were considered colonies of Rome," Gaddafi jr said, according to a source close to him cited by Libya24. "The Italian politicians ruined bilateral relations when they allowed Italian bases to be used to bomb the country (in 2011). Now the same thing is happening with the deployment of ships".