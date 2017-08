Nurse arrested for allegedly giving morphine to baby

Verona, August 3 - Police in Verona on Thursday arrested a nurse accused of giving morphine to a newborn, who overdosed and went into respiratory arrest. The nurse works for the local health authority ASL and was arrested at the order of a preliminary investigations judge in Verona, Livia Magri. The nurse, whose identity has not been released yet, allegedly gave morphine to the newborn in the night between March 19 and 20 without a medical prescription and for no apparent medical reason, investigative sources said.