Libyan Gen Haftar ordered Italian vessels be bombed-report

Rome
03/08/2017
Rome, August 3 - General Khalifa Haftar, the leader of a rival Libyan government based in Tobruk, has ordered his forces to bomb Italian vessels deployed in a mission to provide naval support to Libya, according to a tweet published by broadcaster Al Arabiya. Haftar's order reportedly follows a vote of the Torbuk parliament tied to his faction, which expressed opposition to the Italian naval operation, saying the presence of foreign vessels in Libyan waters represented a "violation of national sovereignty". The Italian Lower House and Senate Wednesday voted in favor of the government's naval mission to support the Libyan coast guard to combating human traffickers and help stem a migrant flow that is causing massive strain on the Italian authorities. Most of the over 95,000 migrants who landed in Italy so far this year started their journey across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya. Haftar is a rival to the internationally-backed Tripoli-based Premier Fayez Sarraj.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Donna morta,
6 medici indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Palmi, 53enne ucciso a colpi di fucile
di Ivan Pugliese
Spettacolare incidente sul viale della Libertà
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online