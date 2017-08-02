Rome

Decision not to arrest masturbating man 'was right'

Balducci and Zanettin say decision 'technically correct'

Decision not to arrest masturbating man 'was right'

Rome, August 2 - Two members of opposing political views serving on Italy's Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, told ANSA they agreed with a Turin judge's decision to reject a request for the arrest of a Moroccan man caught masturbating near a young female passenger on a city bus. In judge Alessandra Cecchelli's decision, she cited that sexual abuse can't occur without physical contact with the victim and that the man's behavior could be classified as a "mere obscene act". The decision was disputed by the head of the Italian parliament's committee against femicide, Francesca Puglisi, who announced she would present a parliamentary question to Justice Minister Orlando. CSM councillor Pierantonio Zanettin said thatm while he felt the same "indignation" as Puglisi, the decision was "technically correct". Zanettin said it would be more appropriate to criticize the government's decriminalization of obscene acts. CSM member Paola Balducci also agreed that the judge "was right", adding that it would be different if the woman had been a minor under 14 years old. "In that case it would be considered corruption of minors, punishable by up to five years in prison; that would make it possible to issue a pre-trial custody order," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cade dalla bici, muore durante il trasporto in ospedale

Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale

di Francesco Ranieri

Donna morta, 6 medici indagati

Donna morta,
6 medici indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

di Pasquale Prestia

Viale Libertà: scontro tra centauri, uno è grave

Viale Libertà: scontro tra centauri, uno è grave

Travolge alcuni pedoni e auto in sosta a Torre Faro

Travolge alcuni pedoni e auto
in sosta a Torre Faro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33