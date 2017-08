ER arrivals up 15% in big cities due to heat wave

Rome, August 2 - The current heat wave, which has seen almost all Italy's major cities put on red level three alert by the health ministry with apparent temperatures climbing as high as 50 degrees, has led to a big increase in hospital emergency room arrivals, an expert said Wednesday. "In this period of torrid heat, Italian emergency rooms are registering an average increase of 10% in arrivals," Maria Pia Ruggieri, the president of Italian emergency medicine society SIMEU, told ANSA. "Especially in the big cities, where there are peaks of increases of 15%".