Intransigent on golden share, Calenda warns (2)

Rome, August 2 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that Italy would apply "the golden share rule with intransigence" as he reported to the Lower House on the Fincantieri-STX case. He added that "we will propose an anti-raid rule for quoted companies". Calenda was speaking amid tension between Italy and France after Paris scuppered Fincantieri's takeover of French shipyard STX. French mass media conglomerate Vivendi has a stake of almost 24% in Telecom Italia (TIM). The Italian government announced Tuesday that the industry ministry has called on it to open a probe relating to a July 28 press release by TIM, in which it announced the appointment of Vivendi's Amos Genish as its general manager for operations. The call for investigation cites as its aim to evaluate whether there was an obligation for notification as per the application of a law known in Italy as the "golden power" law. The law gives the Italian government special powers regarding corporate governance in strategic industries such as energy, transport and telecommunications, particularly in cases of the sale or transfer of shares or assets.