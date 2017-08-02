Industry ministry requests TIM probe

​ Rome, August 2 - The Italian government announced Tuesday that the industry ministry has called on it to open a probe relating to a July 28 press release by Telecom Italia (TIM), in which it announced the appointment of French mass media conglomerate Vivendi's Amos Genish as its general manager for operations. The call for investigation cites as its aim to evaluate whether there was an obligation for notification as per the application of a law known in Italy as the "golden power" law. The law gives the Italian government special powers regarding corporate governance in strategic industries such as energy, transport and telecommunications, particularly in cases of the sale or transfer of shares or assets. Vivendi has a stake of almost 24% in TIM. The move comes amid tension between Italy and France after Paris scuppered Fincantieri's takeover of French shipyard STX.