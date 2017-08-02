Rome

Casaleggio says Raggi has 'full M5S support'

Rome, August 2 - Davide Casaleggio, son of the late 5-Star Movement (M5S) cofounder Gianroberto Casaleggio, on Tuesday said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has the anti-establishment group's "full support" amidst a series of big headaches for her administration. Casaleggio was in Rome to present the organisation's new operating system, Rousseau. Regarding his own role in the group, Casaleggio called himself a "volunteer activist". "I don't have any elected duties, I've always given my support for free," he said. Meanwhile, after a tense meeting Monday night at Palazzo Senatorio, Raggi kept Andrea Mazzillo on as the city's budget councillor. Relations between Mazzillo and Raggi had chilled after recent critical statements about too many people who live in northern Italy having a say in the administration that Mazzillo made in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica. Mazzillo said Tuesday that he was dropping the portfolios for city assets and housing after learning that Raggi was set to strip him of them. Raggi's administration has been hit by the resignation of several senior officials since it took power in the capital a year ago and faces many big problems, including those regarding trash company AMA and troubled public transport company ATAC.

