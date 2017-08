Zeffirelli admitted to clinic for checks

Rome, August 2 - Acclaimed Italian film, television and opera director Franco Zeffirelli was admitted to a Rome clinic on Tuesday, his assistant Loretta Formicone said on Wednesday. Formicone denied the move being linked to a suspected case of pneumonia for the 94-year-old. "He is better, he remains under observation. He'll probably be out in two or three days," said Formicone. She added that there was "no talk of pneumonia" saying the director had "periodic monitoring due to his age".