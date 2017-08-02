Festive atmosphere as pope resumes weekly general audiences

Vatican City
02/08/2017
Vatican City, August 2 - There was a festive audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall on Wednesday as Pope Francis resumed his weekly general audiences after a break in July. The Argentine pontiff posed for photos with with faithful and showed tenderness to an elderly woman who gave him a bag. Before the general audience, the pope met around 90 players and officials from German soccer club Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale
di Francesco Ranieri
Donna morta,
6 medici indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Rischia la morte per salvare il cane
di Pasquale Prestia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online