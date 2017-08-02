Vatican City

Festive atmosphere as pope resumes weekly general audiences

Francis also met Borussia Moenchengladbach players, officials

Vatican City, August 2 - There was a festive audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall on Wednesday as Pope Francis resumed his weekly general audiences after a break in July. The Argentine pontiff posed for photos with with faithful and showed tenderness to an elderly woman who gave him a bag. Before the general audience, the pope met around 90 players and officials from German soccer club Borussia Moenchengladbach.

