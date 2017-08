Drought state of calamity for 11 regions - Martina (2)

Rome, August 2 - Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina said a state of calamity was set to be declared in 11 Italian regions due to the ongoing drought. "At the moment 11 regions are preparing to request a state of calamity (be declared) following the exception atmospheric adversity - Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Calabria, Sicilia, Sardegna and the autonomous province of Trento," Martina told the Lower House's environment committee. "We are ready to respond swiftly, ensuring the activation of the tools of the national solidarity fund". Record temperatures and a long rainless period have brought drought to much of the country. Last week local authorities reached a deal to avert drastic water rationing in Rome due to drought. The Vatican has shut its fountains due to the water shortage. Farmers' association Coldiretti said the drought has cost the country's agriculture sector at least two billion euros.