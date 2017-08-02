Ferrari reports 30% rise in 2nd quarter profits

Rome
02/08/2017
Rome, August 2 - Ferrari said it was heading for "another great year" on Wednesday as it reported second quarter adjusted net profits of 136 million euros, up 30% with respect to the same period in 2016. Net revenues grew to 920 million euros, up 13.5%, and net industrial debt was down to 627 million euros from 653 million at the end of 2016. The Italian luxury carmaker confirmed its targets for 2017: 8,400 shipments, including supercars, net revenues of over 3.3 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA of over 950 million euros and net industrial debt of 500 million.
