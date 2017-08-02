Rome

Competition law wins final approval (2)

146 votes in favour, 113 against in confidence vote

Rome, August 2 - The Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to the government's much-delayed law to boost competition. The law was passed in a confidence vote with 146 votes in favour and 113 nays. The relatively slender size of the majority, however, could be a worrying sign for Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government in view of the passage of the budget bill later this year. Gentiloni expressed satisfaction though, saying the executive's "commitment has been kept". Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the law's approval was a "sign of seriousness for the country". The national union of consumers, however, said it was a "bad day" complaining about the possible effects of liberalization in the energy and pharmacy sectors.

