Lower House approves Libya support mission (2)

Rome, August 2 - The Lower House on Wednesday approved the government's resolution for a naval mission to support the Libyan coast guard. The resolution passed with 328 votes in favour and 113 against. Premier Paolo Gentiloni announced last week that Italy was considering a request from Libya for the help in combatting human traffickers after meeting Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj in Rome. Most of the over 93,000 migrants to have landed in Italy so far this year started their journey across the Mediterranean from Libya, which has been affected by chaos since a Paris-led campaign contributed to the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It is hoped that the mission with the Libyan coast guard can help stem this flow, which is causing massive strain on the Italian authorities. Gentiloni said Friday that the use of Italian vessels to support Libya would not entail "an enormous deployment of big feels and air squadrons".