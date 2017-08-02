Tenth successful space launch for Italian-made Vega

Rome

Rome, August 2 - The Italian made European space launcher Vega successfully concluded its 10th mission on Wednesday, and its second of 2017, by correctly putting two Earth observation satellites, OPSAT-300 and Venus, into orbit. OPSAT-300 was built by the Italian defence ministry while Venus will be used for a French-Israeli mission. Avio, the company that made Vega, said the launcher has once again showed its excellent reliability. Indeed, it is the first time that a new space launcher has performed its first 10 debut launches without any anomalies. "10 missions, 10 successes: Vega has achieved a level of performance and reliability that is unmatched," said AVIO CEO Giulio Ranzo. "We are proud of this result, the first achieved by Vega following the (company's recent) stock exchange listing, which attests not only to the great reliability of our products but also to the effectiveness of our collaboration with Arianespace and with our European industrial partners".

