Rome

Boeri says House pulling public's leg on vitalizi (2)

INPS head demands publication of pension contributions

Boeri says House pulling public's leg on vitalizi (2)

Rome, August 2 - The head of social security and pensions agency INPS, Tito Boeri, on Wednesday blasted the Lower House and Senate for failing to publish the data regarding pensions contributions paid in by parliamentarians. "It is a gift to anti-parliamentarianism," Boeri said. He added that it was not possible to evaluate the impact of the eventual abolition of 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions as a result. "The response given by the House was to pull the leg of the Italian people," he said. "The House's site has published the total amount of contributions paid, but this is not the necessary information". Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. For many the system has come to symbolise the privileges Italy's ruling political 'caste' gives itself. Last month the Lower House approved a bill to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, including for former lawmakers. The bill has moved to the Senate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cade dalla bici, muore durante il trasporto in ospedale

Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale

di Francesco Ranieri

Donna morta, 6 medici indagati

Donna morta,
6 medici indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

di Pasquale Prestia

Viale Libertà: scontro tra centauri, uno è grave

Viale Libertà: scontro tra centauri, uno è grave

Travolge alcuni pedoni e auto in sosta a Torre Faro

Travolge alcuni pedoni e auto
in sosta a Torre Faro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33