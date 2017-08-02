Boeri says House pulling public's leg on vitalizi (2)

Rome
02/08/2017
Rome, August 2 - The head of social security and pensions agency INPS, Tito Boeri, on Wednesday blasted the Lower House and Senate for failing to publish the data regarding pensions contributions paid in by parliamentarians. "It is a gift to anti-parliamentarianism," Boeri said. He added that it was not possible to evaluate the impact of the eventual abolition of 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions as a result. "The response given by the House was to pull the leg of the Italian people," he said. "The House's site has published the total amount of contributions paid, but this is not the necessary information". Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. For many the system has come to symbolise the privileges Italy's ruling political 'caste' gives itself. Last month the Lower House approved a bill to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, including for former lawmakers. The bill has moved to the Senate.
