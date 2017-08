Minister Galletti snubbed at Bologna bombing ceremony

Bologna, August 2 - Relatives of the 85 victims of the 1980 Bologna train station bombing walked out of a city hall ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the attack on Wednesday when Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti was about to speak. "We have nothing against Galletti, but he represents a government that had done wrong," said Paolo Bolognesi, president of the victims association. The protest is linked to disputes over compensation and declassification of documents regarding the attack.