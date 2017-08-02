Italy-France still distant on Fincantieri-STX

Rome, August 2 - A meeting between French and Italian ministers failed to produce a breakthrough regarding Fincantieri's scuppered takeover of French shipyard STX. Last week Paris scuppered the takeover, exercising pre-emption rights on the shipyard's capital and irking Rome, which had an agreement with the previous administration for full control. The French government said the move was only temporary to buy time for re-negotiation of the deal and calling for a 50-50 split. But the Italian government has said it will not accept an agreement that does not entail Fincantieri having a controlling stake. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said that the two sides were still distant after a meeting with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire and Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Tuesday. A September 27 Italy-France summit has been set as the deadline to find an agreement. The ministers said in a joint statement that they will try to focus on building a European naval industry player together, a sort of shipbuilding Airbus.