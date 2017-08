Unions sound alarm on stalkers 'paying off' crimes

Rome, August 1 - Italy's three big trade union confederations, the CGIL, CISL and UIL, on Tuesday sounded the alarm about the possibility that a reform of the country's criminal code will enable stalkers to pay to clear themselves of offences. The new code comes into force on Thursday. "When trials resume in September, many stalkers will have the opportunity to extinguish the crime by paying an 'appropriate' amount," the unions said.