Vatican City

Vatican launches global network against mafia, graft (2)

New body result of June meeting

Vatican launches global network against mafia, graft (2)

Vatican City, August 1 - The Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is setting up an "international network" against corruption, organised crime and the mafia. The launch of the network stems the debate that took place at meeting on corruption in the Vatican on June 15, the meeting's final statement said. "The Church is already a network around the world and, as a result, it must put itself at the service of this intention with courage, decisiveness, transparency, spirit of cooperation and creativity," read the document, which ANSA has seen in advance. The department will also "deepen the study regarding a global response... on the excommunication of mafiosi and criminal organizations" in the light of debate at a Vatican. The department will look at the "prospect of excommunication for corruption" too, the statement said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

di Pasquale Prestia

Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer

Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

di Emanuele Rigano

Cade dalla bici, muore durante il trasporto in ospedale

Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale

di Francesco Ranieri

Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO

Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33