Vatican launches global network against mafia, graft (2)

Vatican City, August 1 - The Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is setting up an "international network" against corruption, organised crime and the mafia. The launch of the network stems the debate that took place at meeting on corruption in the Vatican on June 15, the meeting's final statement said. "The Church is already a network around the world and, as a result, it must put itself at the service of this intention with courage, decisiveness, transparency, spirit of cooperation and creativity," read the document, which ANSA has seen in advance. The department will also "deepen the study regarding a global response... on the excommunication of mafiosi and criminal organizations" in the light of debate at a Vatican. The department will look at the "prospect of excommunication for corruption" too, the statement said.