Vatican studying mafiosi excommunication

Vatican City, August 1 - The Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development will "deepen the study regarding a global response... on the excommunication of mafiosi and criminal organizations" in the light of debate at a Vatican meeting on June 15. The position is outlined in the final statement of the Vatican meeting, which ANSA has seen in advance. The department will also look at the "prospect of excommunication for corruption" the statement said.