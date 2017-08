Vatican launches global network against mafia, graft

Vatican City, August 1 - The Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is setting up an "international network" against corruption, organised crime and the mafia. The launch of the network stems the debate that took place at meeting on corruption in the Vatican on June 15, the meeting's final statement said. "The Church is already a network around the world and, as a result, it must put itself at the service of this intention with courage, decisiveness, transparency, spirit of cooperation and creativity," the document read.