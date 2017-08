Perceived heat 50 degrees in Sardinia, 49 in Naples

Rome, August 1 - Record temperatures are being registered all over Italy, with 'perceived heat' - or the apparent temperature - reaching 50 degrees at Capo San Lorenzo in Sardinia at 15:00 Tuesday, according to the Italian air force's website. The perceived heat also hit 49 in Naples, 48 in Ferrara and 47 in Rimini. The apparent temperature can be higher than the actual temperature due to many factors, such as humidity.