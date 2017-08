No harm to Libyan sovereignty - Pinotti on naval mission (2)

Rome, August 1 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti told the Lower House and Senate defence and foreign affairs committees that the government's proposed naval mission to support the Libyan coast guard's efforts against human traffickers "does not harm Libyan sovereignty in any way". She added: "our aim is to reinforce it". Pinotti said that the government's proposed naval mission to support Libya stemmed from a July 23 letter from Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj requesting "naval and technical support". She said the government would provide this via "technical, logistical and operative support to Libyan naval units accompanying them with joint, coordinated activities".