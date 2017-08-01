LN's Salvini says ready to lead Italy (2)

Rome, August 1 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was ready to be Italy's premier. "I am ready to lead the country with a coalition that's an alternative to (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chief Beppe) Grillo," he said. "I can't wait to revolutionize the tax system, schools, justice and stop the invasion (of migrants). "I am ready with the centre right". The opposition anti-migrant LN is expected to ally with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party at elections set to be held early in 2018. Salvini ruled out any future alliance featuring Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's centrist AP party, which is a junior partner in the coalition supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government. "Where Alfano goes, the League stays away," he said.