LN's Salvini says ready to lead Italy (2)

Rome
01/08/2017
Rome, August 1 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was ready to be Italy's premier. "I am ready to lead the country with a coalition that's an alternative to (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chief Beppe) Grillo," he said. "I can't wait to revolutionize the tax system, schools, justice and stop the invasion (of migrants). "I am ready with the centre right". The opposition anti-migrant LN is expected to ally with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party at elections set to be held early in 2018. Salvini ruled out any future alliance featuring Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's centrist AP party, which is a junior partner in the coalition supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government. "Where Alfano goes, the League stays away," he said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rischia la morte per salvare il cane
di Pasquale Prestia
Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra
di Emanuele Rigano
Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO
di Domenico Bertè
Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale
di Francesco Ranieri
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online