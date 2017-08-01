Rome

LN's Salvini says ready to lead Italy (2)

Right-winger can't wait to 'stop the invasion' of migrants

LN's Salvini says ready to lead Italy (2)

Rome, August 1 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was ready to be Italy's premier. "I am ready to lead the country with a coalition that's an alternative to (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chief Beppe) Grillo," he said. "I can't wait to revolutionize the tax system, schools, justice and stop the invasion (of migrants). "I am ready with the centre right". The opposition anti-migrant LN is expected to ally with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party at elections set to be held early in 2018. Salvini ruled out any future alliance featuring Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's centrist AP party, which is a junior partner in the coalition supporting Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government. "Where Alfano goes, the League stays away," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

Rischia la morte per salvare il cane

di Pasquale Prestia

Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer

Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

di Emanuele Rigano

Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO

Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO

di Domenico Bertè

Cade dalla bici, muore durante il trasporto in ospedale

Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33