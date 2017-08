Milan has 18 rival bids to land EMA after Brexit

Rome, August 1 - The European Council said Tuesday that it has received 19 bids from cities wanting to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to leave London due to Brexit. Milan has prepared a strong dossier to back its bid for the agency. Its rivals include Barcelona, Athens, Bonn, Helsinki, Porto and Amsterdam. The Council also said that it had eight offers to take the European Banking Authority after Brexit, including from Paris and Frankfurt. The European Commission will publish an assessment of the bids on 30 September. A final decision will be taken at the General Affairs Council in November 2017.