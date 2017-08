LN's Salvini says ready to lead Italy

Rome, August 1 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was ready to be Italy's premier. "I am ready to lead the country with a coalition that's an alternative to (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement chief Beppe) Grillo," he said. "I am ready with the centre right". The right-wing LN is expected to ally with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party at elections set to be held early in 2018.