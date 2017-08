Union meeting causes big disruption at Milan airports (2)

Milan, August 1 - An unscheduled union meeting by workers of companies providing ground services caused big disruption at Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports on Tuesday, with flights delayed by up to one hour. The Malpensa meeting lasted five hours and ended at 10:00. while the Linate one ended at 7:00. As well as the flight delays, passengers experienced problems collecting their baggage. Italian civil aviation authority ENAC has suspended Alpina, a cooperative at the centre of the protest, until September, unions said.