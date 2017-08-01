Rome

Gentiloni meets ministers on Fincantieri-STX (2)

Padoan and Calenda to meet Le Maire

Gentiloni meets ministers on Fincantieri-STX (2)

Rome, August 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to discuss Fincantieri's scuppered bid for STX. Padoan and Calenda are set to meet French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire for talks on the same issue later on Tuesday. Last week Paris scuppered the takeover, exercising pre-emption rights on the shipyard's capital and irking Rome, which had an agreement with the previous administration for full control. Le Maire said the move as only temporary to buy time for re-negotiation of the deal, but the Italian government has said it will not accept an agreement that does not entail Fincantieri having a controlling stake. Le Maire is reportedly set to repropose splitting ownership of the STX shipyard 50-50 between Italy and France, but with the Italian side getting the final word on key decisions, at Tuesday's meeting.

