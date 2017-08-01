Gentiloni meets ministers on Fincantieri-STX (2)

Rome
01/08/2017
Rome, August 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to discuss Fincantieri's scuppered bid for STX. Padoan and Calenda are set to meet French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire for talks on the same issue later on Tuesday. Last week Paris scuppered the takeover, exercising pre-emption rights on the shipyard's capital and irking Rome, which had an agreement with the previous administration for full control. Le Maire said the move as only temporary to buy time for re-negotiation of the deal, but the Italian government has said it will not accept an agreement that does not entail Fincantieri having a controlling stake. Le Maire is reportedly set to repropose splitting ownership of the STX shipyard 50-50 between Italy and France, but with the Italian side getting the final word on key decisions, at Tuesday's meeting.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rischia la morte per salvare il cane
di Pasquale Prestia
Omicidio Mezzatesta, ecco chi è il presunto killer
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra
di Emanuele Rigano
Ecco lo svincolo di Giostra. VIDEO
di Domenico Bertè
Cade dalla bici, muore 50 enne durante il trasporto in ospedale
di Francesco Ranieri
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online