Rome

MSF to keep working in Med, EC says ports not guaranteed

Rome, August 1 - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday that it will continue to operate in the Mediterranean after refusing to sign a code of conduct at the Italian interior ministry for NGOs involved in migrant rescues at sea. "We did not accept the code of conduct because it does not protect our work and there is already international law that regulates everything," MSF Director General Gabriele Eminente told State broadcaster RAI. "We'll continue to work in the Mediterranean anyway, but at the moment I do not understand what this failure to sign entails". The European Commission said Tuesday that it welcomed that some NGOs had signed the Italian code of conduct, pointing out that Brussels supported the document's preparation and calling on the "biggest number" possible to sign up. It said NGOs that do not sign will not be guaranteed to be able to take rescued migrants to Italian ports, if they were saved in areas outside Italian competence. It said international law stipulating that migrants be taken to a safe port remains valid, but stressed that this does not necessarily mean the nearest.

