EC says ports not guaranteed if NGOs don't sign code

Brussels, August 1 - The European Commission said Tuesday that it welcomed that some NGOs had signed the Italian code of conduct for migrant rescues at sea, pointing out that Brussels supported the document's preparation and calling on the "biggest number" possible to sign up. It said NGOs that do not sign will not be guaranteed to be able to take rescued migrants to Italian ports, if they were saved in areas outside Italian competence. It said international law stipulating that migrants be taken to a safe port remains valid, but stressed that this does not necessarily mean the nearest.