Rome

Paris to propose STX 50-50 with last word for Italy-report

Le Maire to meet Padoan and Calenda over Fincantieri case

Rome, August 1 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire is reportedly set to repropose splitting ownership of the STX shipyard 50-50 between Italian and France, but with the Italian side getting the final word on key decisions. Last week Paris scuppered Fincantieri's takeover of STX, exercising pre-emption rights on the shipyard's capital and irking Rome, which had an agreement with the previous administration for full control. Le Maire said the move as only temporary to buy time for re-negotiation of the deal, but the Italian government has said it will not accept an agreement that does not entail Fincantieri having a controlling stake. "After the difficulties of the last few days, France and Italy can find a way out, building a great European industrial group in the naval area, with a civil side and a military one," Le Maire said quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera Tuesday. Le Maire is set to meet Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda later on Tuesday.

