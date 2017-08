Newborn falls from bus after door opens

Rome, August 1 - A two-month-old baby was injured on Monday after falling from a moving bus at Villanova di Guidonia, near Rome. According to an initial reconstruction by Carabinieri police, the pram the baby was in bumped into the bus's central door as the vehicle took a corner. For unknown reasons, the door opened and the baby fell out. The child, who was with his mother, a 29-year-old Romanian national, is said not to be in a life-threatening condition.