Top court rejects expulsion of disabled migrant

Rome
31/07/2017
Rome, July 31 - The supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that it is not right to expel an undocumented migrant, as an alternative to jail, if they have a serious disability and would not get the same treatment in their homeland as in Italy. The decision regarded the repatriation of a North African whose left leg had been amputated. He had been in Italy for 30 years and received assistance from social security agency INPS. The supreme justices ruled that, even though this exemption is not written in law, humanitarian principles mean decisions should be on a case-by-case basis for vulnerable groups.
