Italian artist Corona chases off vandals with axe

Rome, July 31 - Italian artist and writer Mauro Corona says he chased away vandals who attacked his workshop on the night between Saturday and Sunday with an axe. The vandals used a bronze stature that was outside the workshop to smash a window, rousing Corona, who was resting inside. "If I'd have caught them there would have been three dead bodies," said Corona, who lives and works in the northern town of Erto e Casso and is a popular advocate of simple living and getting back to nature. "I ran after them and I was armed. I thank Saint Anthony that I did not manage to catch them up. I would have killed them without pity".